COLUMBIA - Local health experts are reminding people to stay cautious ahead of trick-or-treating and other Halloween events Saturday.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released guidelines on Sept. 30, ranking different Halloween events from low risk to high risk.
Trick-or-treating is listed as "high risk." According to PHHS, trick-or-treaters should avoid reaching into a bowl to get candy. It said hand sanitizer should be used before putting hands into a shared candy bowl.
In a tweet, PHHS also said disinfecting candy packaging is not necessary because "There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted by food or food packaging."
Who else is excited for Halloween candy? 🙋♀️🙋🏾♂️🙋♂️🙋🏿♀️ Halloween may look a little different this year in order to stay COVID Aware. Disinfecting all candy packaging is not necessary, but be sure to sanitize or wash your hands before digging into that candy haul!
Ashton Day, PHHS Health Educator, encourages everyone to talk with the kids that are trick-or-treating and kind of remind them.
"We're going to go out, we're going to stay on this side of the sidewalk, if someone comes out we're going to wait - and just have those conversations ahead of time," Day said.
MU Health Care Infectious Disease Physician Christelle Ilbuodo reminds those trick-or-treating to be cautious for those around them.
"Think about those people around you that you want to be more vulnerable that you might not think about when trick-or-treating - and what precautions they would want you to take as well." Ilbuodo said.
