COLUMBIA - Local health experts are reminding people to stay cautious ahead of trick-or-treating and other Halloween events Saturday.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released guidelines on Sept. 30, ranking different Halloween events from low risk to high risk.

Trick-or-treating is listed as "high risk." According to PHHS, trick-or-treaters should avoid reaching into a bowl to get candy. It said hand sanitizer should be used before putting hands into a shared candy bowl.

In a tweet, PHHS also said disinfecting candy packaging is not necessary because "There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted by food or food packaging."

Ashton Day, PHHS Health Educator, encourages everyone to talk with the kids that are trick-or-treating and kind of remind them.

"We're going to go out, we're going to stay on this side of the sidewalk, if someone comes out we're going to wait - and just have those conversations ahead of time," Day said.

MU Health Care Infectious Disease Physician Christelle Ilbuodo reminds those trick-or-treating to be cautious for those around them.

"Think about those people around you that you want to be more vulnerable that you might not think about when trick-or-treating - and what precautions they would want you to take as well." Ilbuodo said.

