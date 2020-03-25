COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business

COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a major increase in business as fears of the virus also increase.

Bryan Leasure, owner of MaidPro, said despite businesses closing, his is essential to keep other businesses and homes clean from the virus.

“We use hospital grade sanitizers which are 99.9% effective against viruses, we’ve always used that," Leasure said. "We have started using the high-touch point"

With high-touch point cleaning, there's a concentrated focus on cleaning areas where the virus can hide or stay a long time, like stainless steel. Leasure said this type of cleaning caused the major increase in their business.

The cleaning franchise currently uses cleaning disinfectant Spic and Span. Leasure said the disinfectant kills 99.99% of germs, meaning this is 100,000 times for effective than a disinfectant that only kills 99% of germs.

“Initially, in the first few days, we got quite a few cancellations because people were scared and now it’s turned into the exact opposite, " Leasure said. "They may have known we used a disinfectant which wasn’t a big deal, but now it is. That’s the big change in business for sure."

MaidPro's marketing coordinator, Madeleine Park, said there has been a 23% increase in customers in Missouri MaidPro businesses from February 2019 to February 2020.

Leasure said cleaning has been a major reason some local businesses are staying open. He said these businesses want their lobbies, desks and other appliances cleaned to keep employees safe.

"It's been eye-opening to see the difference in how people perceive what disinfecting means to their business," Leasure said.

MaidPro Office Manager Melissa Hammond said there's one important difference between sanitizing and disinfecting.



"With sanitizing, bacteria can still survive and a disinfectant kills 99% of germs and bacteria," Hammond said.

She said it is important to leave the disinfectant on the surface for at least 10 minutes.

"Just wiping down a counter with a clorox wipe is not going to clean your counters," Hammond said. "You want to wipe off your kids' crumbs or dinner and get it washed with soap and water and then disinfect. If you just disinfect, it's the same as using soap and water on your counters."

Hammond said the key is to keep consistently cleaning, whether that is your desk area or your car keys. She said there is a tutorial video showcasing the best tips and tricks for cleaning your home or office space during COVID-19.





