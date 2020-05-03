COVID-19 strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
O'FALLON (AP) — Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released information for the first time on confirmed cases at “congregate living facilities,” which include those providing nursing or convalescent care.
All told, the virus has been confirmed at 79 facilities, including 46 in St. Louis County, 12 in St. Louis city and nine in St. Charles County.
Two facilities are affected in both Franklin and Jackson counties. Adair, Cass, Green, Jefferson, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Platte and Scott counties have one impacted facility each.
More News
Grid
List
MEXICO — Missouri Veteran’s homes have had only one case of coronavirus in all seven locations. The Missouri Veterans... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
ROME (AP) — While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Here is information on some selected steps being taken regarding the reopening of Columbia government agencies and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4. ... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One person is dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of Glaize... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two pick-up trucks burned after one of them crashed into downed power lines on Saturday afternoon near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions, many of which this year’s graduating class is losing. So what about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighborhood pools will begin to reopen after the Columbia stay-at-home order expires May 4. Neighborhood officials will... More >>
in
OSAGE - One resident of the Osage Beach area makes over 30 masks per day, totaling to more than 1,300... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH - As of Saturday morning, 359 employees and contract workers of... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly... More >>
in
LINN - The Osage Ambulance District's Disaster Response Team is coming back to Missouri after working for the New Jersey... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family, Chariton County resident Raechel Lindbloom was looking forward to being the center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
in