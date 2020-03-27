COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package

KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package signed Friday by President Trump. Pantoja is an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) and works with MU's Extension Office as a financial instructor.

In the interview, Pantoja talks about the overall goal of the package, what key parts of the legislation you should pay attention to and when you could potentially see the benefits show up in your bank account. He also discusses the last time we saw the federal government pass a large stimulus package.

Watch the full interview in the video clip above. Next week, KOMU 8 will host more Q&A discussions covering financial topics from job loss to the stock market to small business assistance.