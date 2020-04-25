COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city

By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia's mayor about the city's plans to reopen. 

Mayor Brian Treece discussed the city's new order that went into effect Friday. He also addresses the governor's plans to reopen the state on May 4 and what that means for Columbia.

Mayor Treece talks about how the city is offering to help neighboring rural counties, too. 

Check out his answers below.

Q: The city and county's new guidelines go into effect Friday, what does that mean for local businesses and what should consumers know?

"On Tuesday, I was able to announce with the hospitals that they were able to both see COVID related patients, but also clinically necessary services. And, that was one of the triggers that allows us to move into this next phase. Beginning today, non-essential businesses, and while I don't like that term, those that do not meet the definition of essential, are able to open for the first time for carry-out, delivery and takeout. And, that's a baby step to get our economy moving again."

Q: Governor Parson made it clear Friday during his daily briefing that the state will reopen on May 4. But, local leaders can add their own guidelines and restrictions. Where does the city of Columbia stand with reopening on that date?

"Again, we're going to continue to take steps. I want to put protections in place so that we can lift restrictions later. I spoke to the governor this morning and his team and he's very respectable of a regional approach...but, I want to make sure that we have guidelines in place for certain industry sectors, so that we can open the economy, but do it safely for both employees, and also their consumers."

Q: What about salons, gyms and other businesses where it's difficult to practice social distancing?

"It's going to be a difficult challenge. I think we're probably still a week or more away from some of those more intimate, you know, nail, hair, barbershop places of businesses to open because we want to make sure that when we take these baby steps we continue to look at - are cases rising and is it controllable?"

Q: What is the city doing to support the mid-Missouri area as a whole during this pandemic, especially the rural areas with spikes of COVID-19 cases?

"Just like we sent our fire department to the city of Jefferson after a tornado just about a year ago, we've offered to send our public health workers to Saline County to help them do contact tracing. That's a very time intensive process. It's the right thing to do though. And, look, if our neighbor's house is on fire, the best thing we can do to prevent our house from catching on fire is to help them put theirs out. And, I think that's important...because we know a lot of those constituents are going to be coming to Columbia and Boone County for our world class healthcare right here in Columbia."

