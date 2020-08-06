COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS superintendent talks hybrid learning

COLUMBIA - Following Tuesday's school board meeting, Columbia Public Schools' Superintendent Peter Stiepleman talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about a possible hybrid model of instruction, a later start date and recent protests.

Check out his answers below or watch them in the video above.

Q: Can you explain what hybrid learning means?

"A hybrid looks at having groups of students coming on different days during the week. Half of those students coming on Monday and Tuesday and then a second group coming on Thursday, Friday, and then it allows us as a school district to reduce our enrollment within our buildings, so that we can adequately and appropriately socially distance in our classrooms."

Q: Is there any idea of how the district would determine which students come on which days?



"We've noticed that what [other districts are] doing is using last names. So, like an A through K and then an L through Z, knowing that families also have children who live in homes that all don't have the same last name, trying to make sure that we align families so that they're on the same day. But, we'll be doing last names."

Q: I noticed in your presentation to the school board on Tuesday, you referenced Minnesota's recommended guidelines for its schools. Why use that guidance versus something from Missouri?

"I would tell you that the guidance in Missouri has been very helpful in terms of recommendations. What we're missing here is a tool that we can look at the number of positive cases over 10,000 citizens, and then use that as a benchmark to sort of make decisions on what model makes the most sense based on that information. So, I think Minnesota just took it one step further and has some really good guidance for its public schools."



Q: What would you say is the most common question that you're getting right now.



"'How am I going to deal with childcare on the days that? My child is going to be out I have to work,' and I absolutely empathize. I also am a parent of three children...and so, what are some of the things that the school district might consider doing to partner with, whether it's faith based groups or other entities here in the community, your Boys and Girls Clubs, or the Moving Ahead program at the housing authority. So, I do think that there have to be conversations and some coordination, because I think that's what great communities do, they work together to make things work for the community."

Q: What was your reaction to the different protests outside the administration building during the meeting?

"What it shows everybody is that this is not an easy situation. We have a community that absolutely loves its public schools, loves its kids and it's split on how to return and what that return should look like. And so, if anyone thought that this was an easy decision you got to see a visual in red and in green. And, I guess I find myself more in a yellow trying to figure out where to go, showing a lot of caution trying to truly do the very best I can in the care of our kids and our staff."

The colors Stiepleman is referring to are what protestors wore Tuesday afternoon depending on which side of the issue they represented.

He said he's doing his best to communicate with everyone about their questions and concerns both from CPS employees and parents. He said he's received 250 emails alone on Wednesday.

Stiepleman said the board will vote next week at its meeting about whether to push the start date back after Labor Day. He said they will also decide whether to implement hybrid learning as an option for this upcoming school year.