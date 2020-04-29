COVID-19 Town Hall: Jefferson City Mayor talks reopening amid pandemic

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Jefferson City's Mayor Monday about how the city plans to handle the state reopening in a week.

Mayor Carrie Tergin talked about how the city is doing since Cole County's stay-at-home order expired over the weekend. She also discussed lawmakers coming back to town this week.

Mayor Tergin talked about all Jefferson City has been through in the last month from a tornado to flooding to a pandemic.

Q: Cole County's stay-at-home order expired last week. How have things changed in Jefferson City since then?

"So, now we've had just a couple of days without it, but I think the key is that we know that we still are under the umbrella of the state order, which requires six feet distance and a maximum of 10 people in most cases, other than the essential businesses. So, I think that's something that we're still continuing to be very aware of and working under and operating under. So, although the local order has expired, we still are following the state guidelines."

Q: There are people who are still very concerned about the virus spreading and others are ready to reopen now. Do you think things are moving too fast or too slow?

"It depends because not every business or office or workplace has the close proximity, so, I think that it really depends on the distance, keeping that social distance of six feet or more. And then, being able to also keep a low number of people in close contact, so, that answer of course is going to be different."

Q: Gov. Parson plans to reopen the state in one week. Will Cole County/Jefferson City have its own restrictions?

"We have really worked very well I think as a city and a county together, and we've been very proactive throughout this entire process. So, I have every reason to believe we will continue working together and review what the state has put forward and decide if there are any other precautions that need to be taken."

Q: What is it like for your city to have the lawmakers back in town this week?

"You know, although we welcome them back, we also know that it's a very cautious welcome that while they're here that we hope and expect that they can do their business in a safe manner and have all of their protections and safeguards in place as well."

Q: It's been a difficult year for your city from last May's tornado to now a pandemic.

"It has been [difficult.] Our community has been challenged in ways we never thought before. The tornado really is something that we're even still recovering from. I mean, long term, really is long term...It's not surprising at all to see us spring into action together to figure out ways to get through this [pandemic.] We've been tested a lot here in Jefferson City over the last year, but no doubt working together that we can get through all of it."