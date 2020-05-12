COVID-19 Town Hall: MU researcher finds potential COVID-19 treatments

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with an MU researcher on Monday about his study that finds four antiviral drugs that could help in the fight against COVID-19.

Kamlendra Singh is an associate research professor at MU with a focus on molecular microbiology and immunology. He's also the assistant director of MU's Molecular Interactions Core.

Singh's study looked at four different antiviral drugs. It found they are effective in inhibiting the replication of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The four drugs Singh studied included 5-fluorouracil, ribavirin, favipiravir and remdesivir. Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola.

He found all four were effective in inhibiting or blocking the coronavirus' RNA proteins from making genomic copies of the virus.

"So, the idea was to find the drug that can work, that may work," Singh said. "There are around 200 drugs being test right now, but we do not have a specific drug for COVID-19."

He added there could be potential limitations to the drugs. He said like all viruses, the coronavirus can mutate and develop resistance to these antiviral drugs making them ineffective.

Singh said research into the coronavirus is a top priority for him and his team.

"I have a long experience on working with coronaviruses, basically, ever since I moved to Mizzou that was in 2009," he said. "Since I have the experience and I saw the spread in the U.S., I started working on it."

He said the lab's research will continue. He said they're working in collaboration with Shift Pharmaceuticals located in Overland Park, Kansas. They're working together to develop a COVID-19 drug that fights against another viral protein called helicase.