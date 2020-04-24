COVID-19 Town Hall: New online tool helps you find farm fresh food

6 hours 36 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Lorin Fahrmeier, MU Extension’s Farm to Institution project coordinator, about a new online tool aimed at helping consumers find locally grown food near them. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to certain foods has become more challenging and farmers are facing new difficulties, too. 

In this town hall, Fahrmeier discusses the Missouri Food Finder. She talks about the website's purpose and the long-lasting impacts it hopes to cultivate in our state. 

Check out her responses below.

Q: What is the Missouri Food Finder?

"The Missouri food finder is a new online tool that University of Missouri Extension created to help Missouri farmers and ranchers and local food businesses, including food pantries connect directly to Missourians." 

Q: How will this online tool help both consumers and producers?

"So, the great thing about the food finder is that producers, local food businesses, food pantries can enter their information in directly. It only takes a couple minutes. Their food business will then populate directly on a Missouri map. So, Missouri consumers can immediately find local food sources in their direct area, and be directly connected to those local food businesses."

Q: Your family owns a farm in Lexington, how is your business adapting?

"So, we have found a lot of success in online ordering, pre-ordering. And, we have found that through COVID, that we are actually connecting more with our customers, and really starting to build better relationships with them, because we're seeing them week in and week out to help them find fresh food sources."

Q: How do you hope the Missouri Food Finder will help local families?

"With University of Missouri Extension, we want to connect Missourians with Missouri farmers and ranchers as much as possible and to help them find nutritious food sources that are close to them. We're trying to bridge the gap in supply food supply chains as much as possible. And, for the long term create these relationships that will create a resilient rural and urban farm economy, that will not only help eaters in Missouri, but also help our Missouri farmers, ranchers and local food businesses."

To check out the Missouri Food Finder, click here

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: New online tool helps you find farm fresh food
COVID-19 Town Hall: New online tool helps you find farm fresh food
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Lorin Fahrmeier, MU Extension’s Farm to Institution project coordinator, about a new online tool... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson to local leaders: hold off on easing restrictions until May 4
Gov. Parson to local leaders: hold off on easing restrictions until May 4
JEFFERSON CITY- On the same day that Columbia and Boone County announced plans to begin to dial back its stay-at-home... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

COU asking for opinions on proposed new terminal designs
COU asking for opinions on proposed new terminal designs
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has revealed three proposed designs for the new airport terminal. Renderings of the design... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person summer school
Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person summer school
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday they will not be holding in-person summer school this year due to the... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

New Columbia stay-at-home order helps non-essential retail businesses
New Columbia stay-at-home order helps non-essential retail businesses
COLUMBIA - A new stay-at-home order, which has been issued by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Fulton Medical Center donating disinfectants to community
Fulton Medical Center donating disinfectants to community
FULTON - In early March, Fulton Medical Center (FMC) installed a system to begin producing a disinfectant solution. Now, FMC... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July
Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July
HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:59:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Positive COVID-19 cases double in Moniteau County, worrying small businesses
Positive COVID-19 cases double in Moniteau County, worrying small businesses
CALIFORNIA - There are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, Mo., nearly double the number of cases from... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:47:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Bill Flores appointed Boone County Director of Resource Management
Bill Flores appointed Boone County Director of Resource Management
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission appointed Bill Flores as the new Director of Resource Management beginning May 4. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Rainbow House providing essential care to essential workers
Rainbow House providing essential care to essential workers
COLUMBIA - Essential workers have a lot on their plates, going in to work day-in and day-out, but now one... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Missouri to receive $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing
Missouri to receive $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing
WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Calloway County dairy farmer dumping milk as demand plummets
Calloway County dairy farmer dumping milk as demand plummets
CALLOWAY COUNTY - Dairy farmers across the country are facing low demand for milk, with many usual buyers not needing... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Professional athletes experiencing rise in mental health issues during lockdown
Professional athletes experiencing rise in mental health issues during lockdown
(CNN) -- Many people are struggling with the threat of COVID-19. There's the fear of the virus, concerns about the... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:45:32 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri National Guard to assist dignified transfer and care
Missouri National Guard to assist dignified transfer and care
ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

USDA approves virtual food stamps in Missouri
USDA approves virtual food stamps in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri was one of three states added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's online food stamps pilot... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:55:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 51°
6am 50°
7am 52°
8am 56°