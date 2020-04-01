COVID-19 Town Hall: Protecting your family's finances

Tuesday, March 31 2020
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Graham McCaulley about how the ongoing pandemic has affected people's bank accounts. 

McCaulley works for MU as an assistant extension professor for the department of personal financial planning.  

In the interview, he talks about the financial challenges many people are currently facing along with what resources are available if you're worried about making ends meet. He gives advice on what financial changes you and your family could make to protect your money.

Watch the full interview in the video clip above.

KOMU 8 has hosted several Q&A discussions covering financial topics from stock market changes to the federal stimulus package. On Wednesday, we will talk about small businesses, how they're facing these uncertain times and what is available to help them stay afloat. 

To view other COVID-19 town halls, check out the related articles below. 

