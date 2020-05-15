COVID-19 Town Hall: The Points Guy talks travel during the pandemic

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy. It's a website that focuses on how to maximize your travel plans and do it for less.

Kelly talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected air travel and when it will be safe to travel again.

He also discussed booking travel for the future and how to protect your money if you have to cancel.

Check out his answers below:

Q: When would you advise people to start booking future trips? Is it too soon?

"For those who are a little bit bolder you can book travel for the future since most airlines and hotels will let you cancel or change for free. Just note, you're not going to get your money back. So be aware of that...But, I would say, you know, this summer planning road trips, and going to visit national parks, I think that will be the theme, pretty much for the rest of 2020."

Q: What's it like to travel in the U.S. right now with different guidelines and restrictions per state?

"In most of the US, you can still travel freely between. Hawaii and Maine are probably the strictest, right now. The key is just inform yourself, stay up to date with the changing quarantine situation. These policies change every single day. So, before, you book a trip and then forget about it like we used to do. Now, it's going to be monitoring every day to see what the real rules are."

Q: What can you do to protect your money if you do book a trip?

"The only way to get your money back for a trip during this pandemic is what we call cancel for any reason travel insurance, but it's expensive. You're only going to get up to 75% of your trip back. So, I really would just urge people to wait."

Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected air travel?

"This pandemic has fundamentally changed air travel, almost overnight. We're at less than 10% of where we were passenger wise a year ago. It was down to almost 5%. We haven't seen this low level of people flying since the 1950s...There are also less seats being sold because of social distancing. And, those free middle seats, well, they're not free. Consumers are going to have to pay for that long term. So, it's a really sad time for aviation."

Q: When will it be safe to travel?

"Until there's a vaccine, it's going to be everyone's call. You're going to have to make a personal risk assessment. Some people say it's more safe on a plane because they're being cleaned more than a lot of public places and everyone is wearing masks. I would recommend talk to your doctor, do your personal risk assessment, and as much as I love travel, I recommend being safer than sorry in this case."

