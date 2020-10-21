JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson announced $5 million in CARES Act funding for six Missouri food banks on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Governor's Office, the six food banks selected help stock over 1,000 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens across the state.
Here is each food bank and how much money it received:
- Harvesters Community Food Network (Kansas City) - $990,413
- Ozarks Food Harvest (Springfield) - $925,073
- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri (Columbia) - $708,263
- Southeast Missouri Food Bank (Sikeston) - $504,818
- Second Harvest Community Food Bank (St. Joseph) - $359,288
- Feeding Missouri (Columbia) - $50,000
- Specifically to help with training, technical assistance and reporting
"The pandemic's impact on Missouri's food banks has been profound," Feeding Missouri Executive Director Scott Baker said in the release.
Resources to help anyone facing food insecurity in Missouri can be found here.