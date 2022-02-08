COLUMBIA − The parents of a 9-month-old girl are grieving after the loss of their daughter.
Amelia Peyton of Iberia died from COVID-19 at University Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 months old. Her twin sister, Claire, also tested positive for COVID but fortunately recovered, according to their father.
This is the first child death from COVID-19 in Miller County. According to the state's dashboard, there are three confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the 0 to 4 age group.
KOMU 8 News reached out to MU Health Care multiple times, but it could not comment due to patient privacy.
According to Amelia's parents, Hayley Caples and Brian Peyton, Amelia tested positive and was admitted to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach on Jan. 16. She was put on a ventilator and was immediately transferred to University Hospital.
Peyton said Amelia was on a ventilator from the day she was admitted to Lake Regional, to the day she passed away on Feb. 1.
“We really thought she was gonna make it,” Caples said.
According to Amelia's parents, on Feb. 1, Amelia's doctors were in an operation to fix a bleed on her esophagus when her blood pressure started to drop. After completing the procedure to stabilize Amelia, a doctor gave the couple an update saying she was in stable condition. An hour later, a doctor and surgeon reported back to the couple in tears saying they had lost her.
Amelia's father said he'll remember her as the happiest baby.
"She was just always smiling and friendly with everybody. She was just so eager and ready to go explore. She was our sunshine baby," Peyton said.
"Her smile lit up the room. Her eyes were just bright. She just loved everybody," Caples said. "I took pictures and videos of her every day of her life, and I'm so glad."
If you're interested in helping Amelia's family, a GoFundMe page was set up by her aunt, Andrea Peyton.