Access to three US-Canada border crossings cut off by trucker protest blockades

Access to three border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana have been cut off by truckers and like-minded demonstrators on the Canadian side of the border who are protesting Covid-related restrictions.
To address the ongoing issue, the Canadian government announced Thursday it would send additional officers and resources to protests throughout the country.
"The plan is to make sure police have all the resources they need," said Marco Mendicino, the public safety minister. "Our top priority is to make sure that these illegal blockades end."
For two weeks now, the trucks have blockaded the downtown core of Ottawa, the capital of Canada. In recent days, demonstrators have parked their bulky vehicles in the middle of critical roadways between Canada and the US.
Thursday marked the fourth day protesters impeded access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor -- the busiest international crossing in North America. Second, a mix of semi-trailers and farm equipment shut down the border crossing connecting Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba. And third, the Coutts access point between Alberta and Montana has also been blocked.
The protests were ignited by truckers who oppose the nation's new rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canada-US border or face a two-week quarantine. Their "Freedom Convoy" has since drawn others who are resisting Covid-19 preventative measures, including mask mandates, lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings.
"I want all these mandates gone, and I'm not leaving until all the mandates are gone. So, I am here for the long haul," Dylan Friesen, a protester in Ottawa, told CNN on Wednesday. "They can try get rid of us, but we're not leaving."
The blockades have slowed the movement of goods and caused production issues at a number of car manufacturing plants along the border. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis all announced production issues due to the blockade.
Further, about 60 to 70 vehicles were attempting to disrupt traffic at Ottawa International Airport on Thursday by circling the arrivals and departure terminals, the airport said in a statement. Videos on social media showed a handful of vehicles driving around near a street close to the airport carrying Canadian flags and honking.
Resolving the standoff is a delicate operation. Forcibly removing the truckers could cause even more problems, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CNN on Thursday.
"It's very frustrating because people just want us to go in and flush everyone out, and there's a real threat of violence here. We've seen protesters come out with tire irons when the police attempted to tow a car. It could escalate very, very quickly," he said.
"At the same time, going in and moving out 100 or 200 protesters -- well, we could probably do that. What we don't want to see happen is have 300 more show up tomorrow to replace the ones that were moved out. So, police are trying to negotiate."
The protests could cross the US border, too. American officials are warning that similar rallies soon could happen in the United States, where right-wing media outlets have raised that prospect and offered positive coverage of the protests. Sunday's Super Bowl in Southern California could draw such crowds, they've said.
What the protesters are demanding
The protesting truckers represent a vocal minority among their profession and fellow citizens.
Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with about 4 in every 5 Canadians fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 90% of Canada's truckers are fully vaccinated and eligible to cross the border, according to the government.
Friesen, the protesting trucker, was let go from a job at a transport company in Ontario for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, he explained.
"That's not right for companies be able to decide that and take away our right to earn money and support our livelihood," Friesen said.
Samuel Gauthier, who supports the truckers protesting in Canada, is unvaccinated, which has prevented him accessing certain businesses in his home province of Quebec, he told CNN.
"I can't go skiing, I can't go to Walmart, I can't go to Canadian tire, I can't go to Home Depot, I can't go to restaurants, I can't go to bars, I can't go to the gym," Gauthier said, noting restrictions in Quebec have been "a bit more intense than in other places in Canada."
The protesters' many different requests make the negotiations tricky, Dilkens said.
"I would call them a leaderless group, and frankly, the requests that these folks have, they are not unified," he said. "There are folks here protesting government, like you'd see at a G-7 or G-20 protest. There are folks that are protesting climate change initiatives, and there are some folks who protesting vaccine mandates."
Meanwhile, officials are pressing demonstrators to stop blocking the critical pathways.
"I've said consistently, we welcome the freedom of people to protest lawfully and peaceful, but this is not a lawful protest," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said during a news conference this week.
Disruptions not serious yet for carmakers, expert says
Blockade-related transit disruptions haven't yet become serious for the auto industry, said Bernard Swiecki, director of research at the Center for Automotive Research, a Michigan think tank.
"The longer this goes on, the more the built-in buffers of given components run out, the more plants will start going down," Swiecki said.
The blockades have burdened other truck drivers with long detours to move between the two nations.
The Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Ontario, about a 60-mile drive northeast of Detroit, is open to traffic, but there was a three-hour delay Thursday morning for Canadian-bound commercial traffic, according to Canada's website for wait times.
"These are truck drivers who are legitimately trying to traverse the border, supply our factories and continue with commerce," James Freed, city manager for Port Huron, told CNN.
The president of Unifor Local 200 representing 1,700 workers at Ford's Essex and Annex engine plants, told CNN he's hopeful production can resume Thursday.
"They will run with that they have at the plants, and then they'll have to send the workers home," John D'Agnolo said. "We hope the protesters move away from the border. They are really impacting not only our workers but the whole community."
Trucking associations in Canada and the US have opposed the protests.
The head of the American Trucking Associations, Chris Spear, announced on Thursday his opposition to "any protest activities that disrupt public safety and compromise the economic and national security of the United States."
Similarly, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents provincial trucking associations across Canada, called for the blockades to end in a statement.
"All Canadians have the right to peaceful protests," the statement reads. "Individuals engaged in preventing vehicles from crossing into Canada and the United States are not 'peaceful protestors' as that term should not be applied to activities preventing the flow of essential goods by those who have illegally seized control and impede access to public infrastructure."