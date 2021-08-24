MISSOURI - As the first day of school approaches for many students, so does the first day of athletics.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) now requires athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months to get a health screening before returning to sports. The protocol is regardless of vaccination status.
The return to play form evaluates symptoms and long term effects from COVID-19. The form also provides return to play procedures after being infected.
Columbia Public Schools Athletic Director David Eagan said they were given specific guidance from the local health department and MSHSAA.
“Anyone who has tested positive within the last two months will first have to go through their isolation period,” Eagan said. “Once they receive a release from isolation from the health department, the next step is to have a visit with their primary care physician for the purpose of going through a heart screening, a screening for myocardial myocarditis and other heart related issues.”
If the athlete receives a negative screening, they will start a seven day return-to-play process.
“While in isolation students become deconditioned and so the purpose of the seven day return to play is to gradually build up their conditioning,” Eagan said.
MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West said part of the reason for this return form is to help athletes return gradually in a healthy way.
“Instead of returning feet on the ground running, we wanted to have that gradual return to make sure that they're doing everything properly and not just exhausting themselves right off the bat,” West said.
West said the return to play form will be in place for the foreseeable future.
Students will not be able to return to their sport without having documentation of a negative screening, according to Eagan.
“We have to ensure that the safety of our students is the most important thing,” Eagan said. "We don't want to be in a position where students go out there and they may have a heart condition or something related to this.”
CPS currently requires masks indoors for coaches, athletes and spectators.
“When the athletes are engaged in physical exertion, they may choose to remove their mask but, other than that exception there is a masking expectation indoors,” Eagan said.
CPS is encouraging their spectators to social distance, but they are not limiting spectators at this time.