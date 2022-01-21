JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed another lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools over the district's temporary mask mandate.

According to court documents, Schmitt argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.

"That is doubly true when the public health order, in this case, face masks, creates a barrier to education that far outweighs any speculative benefit," the lawsuit said.

The Columbia Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate through Feb. 4 at its work session Thursday. The school board also gave Superintendent Brian Yearwood the authority to extend the mask mandate until Feb. 18 if deemed necessary.

The lawsuit claims "the theory that mandatory masking in schools prevents the spread of COVID-19 by preventing the transmission of its causative agent, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has no empirical or rational basis; and rejects basic principles of sound public health decision-making, medical science, and statistical analysis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are effective at reducing the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 when worn correctly and consistently.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The CDC's website says, “Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”

Schmitt told KOMU 8 on Tuesday that masking should be a decision that is left up to families.

“COVID is with us and we just got to give people the information, allow them to make their own decisions,” Schmitt said.

Three parents with children in the district are included as plaintiffs on the suit - Amanda Hamlin, Tara Arnett and Marisa Hagler.

So far, Schmitt tweeted that he has filed lawsuits against the following districts with mask mandates, in addition to CPS: Holden R-III, Lee's Summit R-VII, Fort Zumwalt, Park Hill, Afton and Francis Howell R-III.

This story is breaking and will be updated.