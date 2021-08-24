COLUMBIA − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a class action lawsuit against school districts with mask mandates.

The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia and its boards members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood as its sole defendants.

The lawsuit includes three counts, including that "mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious and that the mask mandate is unlawful as to school children." It also says the mandate was not approved by the Missouri Board of Education.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

CPS sent out an email to parents about the mask decision on Aug. 13. CPS said the decision is not "a forever decision, but it is a decision that is currently necessary." The district will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate the decision at a later date.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The lawsuit alleges that "children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID, that children are at a low risk for spreading it, that masks fail to provide adequate protection against COVID in children and that masks are detrimental to the development of young children."

It also notes that the district continues with the mask mandate despite the Columbia City Council's rejection of a citywide mask mandate.

The lawsuit cites Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data and medical studies that "confirm that children have a low risk of transmitting the virus to other children and that children make up less than 1 out of every 100,000 people who are hospitalized in Missouri."

Schmitt previously filed lawsuits in St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County for its mask mandates. A preliminary injunction issued last week halted the mask mandate in St. Louis County.

This story is breaking and will be updated.