JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed lawsuits against multiple Missouri school districts over the districts' mask mandates, including Columbia Public Schools and the Jefferson City School District.

According to court documents, Schmitt argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.

The lawsuits include four counts, including that the mask mandate is "void," "unlawful" and "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious." It also claims the mandate is a violation fo the Missouri Constitution.

The Columbia Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate through Feb. 4 at its work session Thursday. The school board also gave Superintendent Brian Yearwood the authority to extend the mask mandate until Feb. 18 if deemed necessary.

CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark sent a statement to KOMU 8 and said the district has yet to be served in an official capacity, but obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It said providing a safe learning environment for students and staff is one of their top priorities.

"Filing suits against numerous public school districts for making decisions in the interest of safety and keeping scholars in school continues to waste taxpayer dollars and resources, which are better spent investing in our scholars. Columbia Public Schools intends to aggressively defend its decision to do everything possible to keep its scholars and staff safe and its schools open," the statement said.

According to its COVID dashboard, CPS has 279 students out due to COVID-19 and 72 staff members. The district called off school Friday, Monday and Tuesday to allow teacher workdays.

JCSD reimplemented its mask mandate this week after an increase of COVID-19 cases within the district. JCSD said it has seen an uptick in staff absences and the ongoing sub shortage has become "increasingly more difficult." The mask mandate is in place until further notice.

JCSD has 72 active student cases and 28 active staff cases, according its COVID dashboard. The district also called off school on Friday due to staffing shortages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are effective at reducing the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 when worn correctly and consistently.

The CDC's website says, “Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”

Schmitt told KOMU 8 on Tuesday that masking should be a decision that is left up to families.

“COVID is with us and we just got to give people the information, allow them to make their own decisions,” Schmitt said.

This is Schmitt's second lawsuit against CPS over its mask mandate. He filed the suit in August 2021 and then dropped the lawsuit in December after the Board of Education voted to rescind the mandate when students returned after winter break. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the removal of the mask mandate was due to the increased vaccine availability, not due to his lawsuit.

Three parents with children in the CPS district are included as plaintiffs on the current suit - Amanda Hamlin, Tara Arnett and Marisa Hagler.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) called the lawsuits an "abuse of power" that "harms Missouri children" in a statement.

"These lawsuits are beyond frivolous and read more like campaign literature while citing scant legal authority for his position, which is not surprising since there isn’t any," the statement said in part.

So far, Schmitt tweeted that he has filed lawsuits against the following districts with mask mandates:

Columbia Public Schools Jefferson City School District Francis-Howell R-III School District Park Hill School District Fort Zumwalt School District Lee's Summit R-VII School District Holden R-III School District Affton School District Liberty School District Charles R-VI Public School District Kansas City Missouri School District Dunklin R-5 School District St. Louis Public School District North Kansas City Public School District Waynesville R-VI School District Brentwood School District Rockwood R-VI Missouri School District Raytown C-2 School District School District of Clayton Ladue School District Independence School District Mehlville Public Schools Kingsville R-I School District Parkway C-2 School District Valley Park School District Center School District Fox C-6 School District Pattonville R-III School District Warrensburg R-VI School District Webster Groves School District Hickman Mills C-1 School District Maplewood Richmond Heights School District