JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 21 other states Monday in filing an amicus brief opposing the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel.
The brief, filed in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, argues that the mandate violates the right to religious liberty to members of the U.S. Navy.
"Today, I joined an amicus brief that supports the Navy Seals’ religious freedom and opposes the continued overreach of the Biden Administration,” Schmitt said.
"My Office has been a national leader in the fight against tyrannical COVID-19 policies, especially as the first state to file suit to halt the OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] vaccine mandate on private businesses," he added. "With this brief, we’re continuing this critically important fight against government overreach at every level.”
The brief states that during the past year, courts have "recognized the overreaching and flawed claims of legal authority underlying the Administration’s response to the pandemic, the tension between its policies and the facts, and its inconsistent statements and actions that undercuts its claims of good faith."
Therefore, the states assert, it is clear that the typical deference given to military authorities does not apply in this case.
Since becoming Missouri's attorney general, Schmitt has earned himself a reputation of becoming a fierce opponent of the Biden Administration's alleged COVID-19 overreach, filing numerous lawsuits opposing their mandates.
The 21 other states filing the amicus brief are Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.