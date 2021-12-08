COLUMBIA − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he has opened an investigation into Columbia Public Schools and the Sedalia Public School District for requiring masks in their buildings.
Schmitt announced Wednesday his office had created a "centralized email" for parents to report any mask mandates or quarantine orders in their school district.
The attorney general said his office received multiple complaints and specifically tweeted a thread of complaints from a CPS student, a Sedalia parent, a Rockwell parent and a Springfield parent.
UPDATE: Below is one of the many complaints received from a Rockwood parent, and a letter our office sent to the Superintendent demanding they cease & desist enforcement. Please continue to provide us with more information by emailing illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov #NoMoreMandates pic.twitter.com/44ULEFNuwd— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) December 8, 2021
On Tuesday, Schmitt's office sent letters to school districts and local health agencies, ordering an end to any public health order, quarantine order or mask mandate. The letters also threatened action against those who failed to stop enforcing the orders.
The letters come after a Cole County judge ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
The letter sent to the superintendents of each school district had the same text included, saying Schmitt was demanding an immediate cease and desist enforcement of all mask mandates, quarantines or other health orders.
"Let me assure you that I take any refusal by school officials to abide by the court's order and comply with state law very seriously," Schmitt said in the letter to superintendents. "I will engage the full resources of the Missouri Attorney General's office to ensure that no student will have his or her rights violated by unlawful and unconstitutional mandates."
Schmitt is also suing CPS for their mask mandate. No hearings have been set in the case, but a judge denied his injunction request in September.