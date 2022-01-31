JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office has begun filing motions for temporary restraining orders in his lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates.

Starting with Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles R-VI and Ferguson-Florissant, motions were filed on Monday and Schmitt promised "more were on the way." The motions ask each court to issue a temporary restraining order and halt mask mandates at each school.

“As I’ve said before, mask mandates are ineffective and illegal, and lead to real, negative, and lasting psychological impacts on children and teens. Our fight against mask mandates in Missouri continues, and we will not stop until the power to make health decisions for children is pried from the hands of bureaucrats and placed back into the hands of parents,” Schmitt said. “These motions for temporary restraining orders are just the first of many as school districts continue to run afoul of the law and enforce illegal mask mandates.”

Schmitt filed suit against 45 school districts this month, including CPS and the Jefferson City School District. He argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.

In the motion against CPS, Schmitt said if parents or children believe a mask is beneficial, the "plaintiff’s requested relief does not prevent them from wearing one."

"Moreover, even if masks provide a benefit, that benefit is basically zero for schoolchildren. That is because COVID-19 does not pose a serious risk to children between the ages of 0 and 17," Schmitt claimed.

The Columbia Board of Education approved a temporary mask mandate through Feb. 4. The school board also gave Superintendent Brian Yearwood the authority to extend the mask mandate until Feb. 18 if deemed necessary.

This is the second lawsuit Schmitt has filed against CPS over its mask mandate. He filed the first suit in August 2021 and then dropped the lawsuit in December after the Board of Education voted to rescind the mandate when students returned after winter break. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the removal of the mask mandate was due to the increased vaccine availability, not due to his lawsuit.

Regarding Schmitt's second lawsuit, Baumstark said CPS "intends to aggressively defend its decision to do everything possible to keep its scholars and staff safe and its schools open."

Last week, House Minority Leader Crysal Quade filed legislation that would provide full reimbursement to public schools districts for legal expenses they incur while defending themselves against lawsuits filed by Schmitt.