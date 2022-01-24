JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued nine additional school districts over their mask mandates Monday.
The new districts sued by Schmitt include:
- Bayless
- Hancock Place
- Jennings
- Kirkwood
- Lexington
- Mermen Valley
- Ritenour
- Special School District of St. Louis County
- University City
This brings the total number of lawsuit filed against school districts by the Attorney General's Office to 45. According to court documents, Schmitt argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.
“Masking children all day in school is ineffective and these endless pandemic restrictions lead to lasting, negative psychological impacts on children and teens. This is a fight worth fighting, and I’m not going to back down,” Schmitt said in a press release Monday.
Columbia Public Schools and the Jefferson City Public School District were sued by the Attorney General over their mask mandate on Friday, Jan. 21.