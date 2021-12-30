MISSOURI — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a voluntary dismissal of a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.
Schmitt filed the lawsuit back in August in response to the district's mask mandate for students and staff. His lawsuit challenged the legality of mask mandates for Missouri school districts, and he urged parents to report any school mandates to a "centralized email."
In an email sent to KOMU 8 News Schmitt's office confirmed Wednesday's filing of a request for dismissal comes after the CPS school board's meeting decision to end the mandate starting on Jan. 4.
CPS was alerted of the dismissal of the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon, and spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district is pleased with the dismissal.
"Columbia Public Schools appreciates the recognition of the impact COVID has on public schools and importance of a local public school district’s ability to make necessary decisions to keep students, teachers, and staff members safe and in school," Baumstark said in an email.
Baumstark further said the Columbia Board of Education and CPS will "continue to support the importance of local control when making decisions that are in direct response to the individual needs of each community."