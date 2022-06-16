COLUMBIA − A lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and its former mask mandate has been dismissed by a Boone County judge.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the district and 46 others on Jan. 21 after the district reimplemented its mask mandate as COVID cases increased in the community.

The district dropped its mask mandate a few weeks later, and Schmitt kept his lawsuit against CPS and two other schools. It was set to go to trial in October.

According to court documents in the dismissal, Judge Joshua Devine wrote there is "no live controversy" that the court can resolve.

"In short, plaintiffs succeeded in obtaining the ultimate relief sought in their lawsuit: an end to the mask mandate in Columbia Public Schools," Devine wrote.

In a statement to KOMU 8, Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for Schmitt, said Schmitt has been steadfast in his fight against the forced masking of children in school all day.

"Because of our lawsuit, Columbia Public Schools has already dropped their mask mandate, a win for parents and students in Columbia Public Schools. Further, almost all of the schools that the Attorney General’s Office sued dropped their mask mandates," Nuelle said. "Make no mistake, the Attorney General’s Office will be watching summer school masking policies and school policies when students return in the fall to ensure that schools cannot yet again attempt to force the masking of children. We were proud to fight alongside parents in this lawsuit, and will stand ready, willing, and able to fight alongside parents again.”

The district has repeatedly said the lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer dollars. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 in May it has spent $6,300 on the lawsuit.

Baumstark said Thursday the district was pleaded with the court's decision.

"There was no reason for this case to move forward, with CPS singled out as the only public school district in the entire state of Missouri being sued by the Attorney General for something the District wasn’t doing," Baumstark said. "The Court rightfully recognized that allowing the lawsuit to continue would be a waste of time, energy, resources, and tax dollars."

The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means Schmitt has the option to file another if he chooses. Devine wrote that the plaintiff's claim that the district will reimplement a mask mandate is "pure speculation."

According to the CPS COVID dashboard, 24 staff members are currently out due to a positive test or quarantine, affecting 19 schools. The dashboard says five students are out due to positive tests or quarantine, affecting six schools.

According to an email sent out by CPS Thursday, there has been a high level of positive tests among its sixth through eighth grade EEE students and staff.

The EEE summer school is canceled Friday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 21. The district is off Monday for Juneteenth, so it will allow students and staff to quarantine for five days as required.