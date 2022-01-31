MISSOURI − House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has asked the Attorney General's Office to look into reports that hospitals are being price gouged by nurse staffing agencies.
Quade's letter to Eric Schmitt comes after a bipartisan letter signed by more than 200 members of Congress, including Missouri Congresspersons Emmanuel Cleaver II, Sam Graves, Billy Long and Ann Wagner, was sent to White House COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator Jeffrey Zients last week.
Quade said she is asking Schmitt's office to investigate if and how price gouging is happening in Missouri, and to take corrective actions as needed.
"I am concerned by anecdotal reports that some of these agencies are taking advantage of the public health crisis in Missouri by charging our hospitals exorbitant rates to access critical staffing," Quade said. "There are informal reports of staffing agencies doubling, tripling or even further inflating the prices they charge Missouri hospitals with each subsequent wave of COVID-19, and pocketing the profit rather than passing it on to their contracted workers."
Quade said Missouri's hospitals do not have any other choice but to pay those high prices. She called the inflated costs "suspicious" and said the gouging will only make the staffing shortages worse.
She asked Schmitt to consider the following while investigating:
- Are the inflated prices that nursing staffing agencies are charging Missouri hospitals the result of anticompetitive activity?
- Do the inflated prices that nursing staffing agencies are charging Missouri hospitals violate any consumer protection laws?
- For any staffing agencies which may be undertaking such price gouging behavior in Missouri:
- Is there evidence of price collusion, or other anti-competitive pricing patterns?
- Does their activity violate any consumer protection laws?
- Are they passing these increased rates onto their contract nurses, in the form of higher pay? If so, what portion of these increased rates translates into higher pay for nurses?
- What is their ownership structure?
- What impact have these price increases had on the availability and affordability of health care in rural and underserved areas and populations in Missouri?
Last year, the American Hospital Association asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into the price gouging, as well.