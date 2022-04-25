COLUMBIA — Boone Health will expand its visitor policy on Tuesday to allow all patients to have four designated visitors per day. The new policy is in response to the current COVID-19 positivity rate in mid-Missouri.
The previous visitation policy allowed non-COVID patients two visitors per day. Patients who were positive for COVID-19 were previously not allowed any visitors.
All visitors must be at least two years old, according to a news release. To visit patients in the ICU, visitors must be at least 12 years old.
As of Friday, 113 of Missouri's 114 counties have low COVID-19 community levels, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is updated every Friday.
The most recent update states that 374 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 20. On March 1, when Boone Health last updated its visitation policy, 1,202 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, Boone Health visitors will continue to undergo entry screening, wear medical-grade masks and maintain social distancing.
Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to use alternative forms of communication, such as video calls, the press release said.
Boone Health said its Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and adjust the hospital's policies accordingly.