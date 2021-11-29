COLUMBIA - Preparations are underway across the world to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, known as omicron.
"The variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," President Joe Biden said in a briefing Monday morning. "We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicine, the best scientists, and we're learning more every single day."
President Biden already restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries effective Monday. A growing number of countries, including Canada, have already confirmed cases of the omicron variant. World leaders and health experts are doing what they can to get ahead of the variant before it makes its way to the U.S., and some of those efforts are taking place in mid-Missouri.
Two University of Missouri professors and researchers have been tracking case numbers through wastewater since 2020. Through their research, they've been able to detect the alpha and delta variants, and they're now preparing for the omicron variant.
"It [the variant] won't be hard to detect if it arrives," MU professor Marc Johnson said.
Johnson and another professor, Chung-Ho Lin, receive samples from 23 communities around Missouri. Johnson leads the efforts to extract RNA from segments of the samples received, which shows what kind of mutations are present.
"In the segments we look at, the alpha variant has two mutations, and the delta variant also has two mutations," Johnson said. "The omicron variant has 12 mutations, so it will stick out like a sore thumb if it arrives."
As of now, Johnson said his lab is trying to screen as much of the state as it can so they'll know if and when the variant arrives.
The samples are then sent to Lin's lab, where each one is quantified. He said his lab tests around 68 samples for COVID-19 variants per day.
"We kind of have a comprehensive strategy to keep track of this specific variant and to understand how fast they spread," Lin said.
Essentially, the two professors are able to test which variants are present and how many copies. Both professors echo the global concerns, stressing the need to prevent the spread of the virus through vaccination.
"The main thing we need to do is what we've been needing to do for the last eight months, which is to get vaccinated," Johnson said.