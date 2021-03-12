President Joe Biden signed a historic $1.9 trillion economic relief package on Thursday afternoon, but what does that mean for Americans?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the stimulus bill:
What does it mean for Missourians?
According to USA Today, Missouri could receive up to $5.301 billion, a much smaller amount than other states. Boone County could receive up to $35 million, while Cole County around $14.5 million and Callaway around $8.6 million.
The funding is determined by the number of unemployed citizens in each state at the end of 2020, not overall population like the CARES Act. As of December, the unemployment rate in Missouri was 4.4%, a comparatively low number in the country.
Who is eligible for the stimulus checks?
Individuals who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, heads of household with up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000 will get the full $1,400 per person.
The checks will be based on either 2020 or 2019 tax returns, depending on the most recent filings that have been processed by the IRS.
The $1,400 payments will also go to eligible dependents this time, including those ages 17 and up. The money will be sent to the adults who claimed the dependents.
How many checks will be sent?
According to the bill, $1,400 stimulus payments should go to about 159 million households. The checks will be a maximum of $1,400 per individual, or $2,800 per married couple, plus $1,400 per dependent.
When will the checks arrive?
After the bill was signed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said people can expect direct deposits of the checks as early as this weekend. She added that they will be delivered to eligible individuals throughout the next several weeks.
What else is in the stimulus bill?
The relief package adds $300 per week in federal payments on top of the amount you receive from the state.
Many taxpayers won't be required to pay taxes on up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits. The exclusion is up to $10,200 of jobless benefits for each spouse for married couples, according to USA Today. The special provision to waive taxes on some unemployment income applies to those who made less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income in 2020.
The American Rescue Plan will raise the child tax credit to $3,600 for kids under age 6, and to $3,000 for older children. The relief measure’s changes are temporary and would only be in place for a year. The legislation also expands the age of qualifying children by one year, allowing families to claim a credit for 17-year-olds.
Independently owned restaurants will get $28.6 billion from the American Rescue plan, a new grant program that will be offered debt-free aid to restaurants with 20 or fewer locations.
$1.25 billion will go to the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant Program, which supports concert and festival venues. According to the Small Business Administration, eligible entities include live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts operators, relevant museum, zoo and aquarium operators, movie theater operators, and talent representatives.
The plan also includes $5 billion for socially disadvantaged farmers of color including Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian American farmers. According the American Farm Bureau Foundation, about $4 billion will be used to provide direct payments to the socially disadvantaged communities, as well as USDA guaranteed loans and Commodity Credit Corporation farm storage loans.
$800 million will go to Food for Peace from the American Rescue Plan. The organization helps sends food and vouchers for food to people in 59 countries, helping to feed about 76 million people around the world.
Rural health care will receive $500 million to help develop telehealth infrastructure, as well as purchase PPE supplies and deliver vaccines to areas in need.
About $36.9 billion will go to colleges and universities, according to the the bill. The fund will go toward emergency tuition, food, and housing assistance for students. Additionally, schools will be able to use the money to pay off expenses due to declining enrollment such as offset costs of offering remote teaching.
$21.5 billion will go to emergency rental assistance to states and cities. To get more information on how renters and homeowners can receive these funds, visit The National Low Income Housing Coalition website.