COLUMBIA - The most recent COVID-19 relief bill may help keep the arts alive in downtown Columbia.
Ragtag Cinema will find out next week whether or not it is eligible for an economic relief check. Co-executive director Barbie Banks says the money would go a very long way for the small business.
“I mean, it's gonna keep us alive,” she said. “That's how important it is that we get some sort of stimulus.”
The last year has been difficult for most entertainment venues, but Ragtag has been able to stay afloat. They have been looking for new ways to give people the movie theater experience.
On March 21, Ragtag will be partnering with local Logboat Brewery Company to watch a movie on the lawn.
“We're moving on to outdoor films because our audience has told us that they prefer to sit on a blanket in a field to watch a film,” she said.
Banks says anyone can attend so long as they have a ticket.
Jake Worsham, one of the box officers at Ragtag, said the partnership is something he is very happy to be a part of.
“The log boat partnership that we’re doing is called Ragboat,” he said. “I think it's cool to utilize that space that Logboat has. I also think it's something that we can continue even after the pandemic because it's really cool.”
As much as the Ragtag crew has enjoyed these innovations, keeping the lights on has not been easy.
“It has still been really hard, and we've had to make some personnel cuts," Banks said. "We've had to make bigger decisions about our festival, which is really our largest revenue source."
For some of the workers at Ragtag, this potential relief bill is a big deal for an establishment they love.
“I love watching all the movies," Worsham said. "I love how it's a place for people of Columbia to come and celebrate film. We have a lot of regulars who love to come here and see their friends."