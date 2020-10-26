JEFFERSON CITY- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,840,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Missouri.
These rapid point of care tests can yield results in 15 minutes. It is under the discretion of Governor Parson where the tests are sent.
As of Oct. 26, over 1,000,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Missouri.
State officials also began shipping thousands of antigen test kits to schools across the state today through Missouri’s BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 Institutions.
Almost 330 schools are part of the program and requested nearly 583,000 test kits. Schools will receive the number of test kits requested in incremental shipments in the coming months.
Many schools will perform these rapid tests onsite, and some have partnered with local health departments or community medical providers to administer these tests.
Positive and negative test results will be reported electronically to the Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours.