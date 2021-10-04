COLUMBIA — MU Health Care will no longer require pre-scheduled appointments for its COVID-19 test collection site located at 2003 W. Broadway, Suite 100, in Columbia.
The site is MU Health Care’s primary COVID-19 test collection location and will offer a walk-in option for those with known exposure or mild symptoms, or those who just need a travel test.
Walk-ins will be accepted Monday through Friday beginning at 8 a.m. The last patient each day will be accepted at 4:45 p.m. or earlier depending on the number of people waiting for testing.
Patients must wear a mask and bring proof of insurance. There is no cost to the patient.
Results will be delivered within 48 hours of testing, and they will be available in HEALTHConnect, MU Health Care’s patient portal. If results are positive, you will also receive a phone call.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms who need to be seen by a medical professional have several alternatives to obtain care. Costs vary depending on location. Options include:
- Contact your primary care provider’s office
- Sign up for a virtual visit
- Visit a Mizzou Quick Care
- Visit Mizzou Urgent Care
Those suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should go to the emergency department or call 911.
People with questions about how to access COVID-19 testing may visit muhealth.org/covid19-testing.