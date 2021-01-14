COLUMBIA - After calls to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) about the COVID-19 vaccine became too much to handle, the department made a separate email address to handle the questions.
In just six days, that email address has received 10,362 emails. Cole County set up a similar questionnaire and received over 4,000. Many people are asking the same question.
"I could say 100%, if not 99%," Ashton Day with the Boone County Health Department said. "It's people excited to get the vaccine."
For others, it's people wanting information about the vaccine, but not for themselves.
"We've had people call in and say, 'I have a brother and sister who are both diabetic,'" Boone County PHHS Assistant Director Scott Clardy said. "'But I have two parents that are 75 years old, please vaccinate my parents before you get to my brother and sister."
Residents in Missouri now know more on when the next phase of vaccinations can begin. Phase 1B - Tier 1 began Thursday, Jan. 14, and Phase 1B - Tier 2 will begin Monday, Jan. 18. There is not a set start date for Phase 1B - Tier 3, yet.
The Boone County Health Department says it is continuing to vaccinate those who are considered in Phase 1A, but will begin to vaccinate those within Phase 1B- Tier 1. The supply is limited, and moving into the next tiers and phases will be dependent on vaccine availability.
The department is also putting programs and people in place to be able to vaccinate the high-risk individuals identified in Phase 1B - Tier 2: adults ages 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions.
PHHS says they will make a public announcement when they are able to vaccinate those in Phase 1B - Tier 2.
