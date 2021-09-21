COLUMBIA − As some Mid-Missourians are having issues getting into COVID-19 testing centers, some local stores are selling out of at-home testing kits.
Some stores said their tests had been on back order for weeks, while others said they would sell out as soon as they get their shipments.
The BinaxNOW COVID-19 test is offered by Walmart and Walgreens in Columbia. It costs between $19.98-23.99. Another COVID-19 test home collection kit offered, EverlyWell, cost $124.99 at a Walgreens in Columbia.
The BinaxNOW website said the COVID-19 antigen self-test gives results in 15 minutes and is available over-the-counter without a prescription.
According to the website, the kit has two tests per box, which need to be used within 3 days, with 36 hours between the tests.
President Biden said he intends to increase accessibility of at-home testing kits in his COVID-19 action plan.
The Biden Administration says it has taken action so Medicaid covers at-home tests for free for beneficiaries, and ensures states don't allow managing tools for at-home tests to be restricted.
"Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger will offer to sell those tests at-cost for the next three months," according to the Biden Administration's plan. "This means that Americans will be able to buy these tests at their local retailers or online for up to 35% less starting by the end of this week."
Biden said testing is vital for those unable to be vaccinated.
“This is important to everyone, particularly for a parent or a child, with a child not old enough to be vaccinated,” Biden said last Thursday. “You’ll be able to test them at home and test those around them.”