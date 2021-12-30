MISSOURI — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a voluntary dismissal of a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.
Schmitt filed the lawsuit back in August in response to the district's mask mandate for students and staff. His lawsuit challenged the legality of mask mandates for Missouri school districts, and he urged parents to report any school mandates to a "centralized email."
In an email sent to KOMU 8 News Schmitt's office confirmed Wednesday's filing of a request for dismissal comes after the CPS school board's meeting decision to end the mandate starting on Jan. 4.