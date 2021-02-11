AUDRAIN COUNTY - Audrain County announced second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at the Mexico Memorial Airport mass vaccination site on Friday, Feb. 19.
The round will only be for those that received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the first drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 29 at the Mexico Memorial Airport, at the Audrain County Health Department the evening of the 29th and then at the mini-drive thru clinic the following Tuesday at Mexico’s Presser Arts Center.
No other vaccines, either first round or second round, will be given to anyone else that day.
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) CEO Craig Brace says they've "created this system to provide the most efficient and lowest wait-time experience for those receiving the second dose of the vaccine."
The clinic is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 and run through 4 p.m. that afternoon.
Patients are asked to bring their CDC vaccination cards to the clinic. Those who have misplaced their cards will be issued new cards before being vaccinated.
The ACHD anticipated 2,332 doses to be administered through the drive-thru clinic.
Patients are also asked to arrive right at their scheduled time, no earlier or later.
The arrival time schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m. arrival – Last names beginning with A through B
- 10 a.m. arrival – Last names beginning with C through E
- 11 a.m. arrival – Last names beginning with F through H
- 12 p.m. arrival – Last names beginning with I through L
- 1 p.m. arrival – Last names beginning with M through Q
- 2 p.m. arrival – Last names beginning with R through S
- 3 p.m. arrival – Last names beginning with T through Z