MEXICO - Audrain County Health Department is changing the way they do contact tracing.
The health department said in a Friday press release that they are asking those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to immediately self-quarantine and contact individuals personally who may be close contacts to accelerate communication.
The new strategy will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Craig Brace, the Administrator/CEO for Audrain County Health Department, said the changes help with the communication barrier.
“One is the number of increased cases that we're seeing in Audrain County, and the need to immediately begin the communication process,” Brace said. “So the second driver is get out in front of anyone else contacting them or the health department contacting them, don't wait to be contacted. We need the person testing positive to step into that role.”
As of Friday, the county had a total of 179 active cases and 991 recoveries. The department also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, marking 25 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Audrain County Health Department officials said until further notice, they are implementing limited investigations for positive COVID-19 tests, and individuals may or may not be contacted by the health department.
Individuals who are called as a close contact must immediately quarantine for 14 days.
Audrain County communicable disease registered nurse Katie Swaim said the change will benefit everyone involved.
“With patients getting the instructions at the time of testing or mailed to them once we are notified of a positive result, they will no longer have to wait for a call from the health department to know what to do,” Swaim said.
Brace said the strategy change came from an overwhelming amount of cases in recent weeks.
“Our contact tracers, because of the increased volume of cases, became overwhelmed with the amount of work that they had to do,” Brace said. “We have a limited staff of individuals, contact tracing isn't their full time job. We had to bring in additional part time support to be able to help us contact trace and do case investigations.”
For more on the new guidelines, head to Audrain County Health Department's Facebook page.