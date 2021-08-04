MEXICO – Teenagers in Audrain County are getting vaccinated just in time for back to school.
Health officials are hosting special vaccination clinics exclusively for 12 to 17 year-olds this week and next at the Audrain County Health Department (ACHD).
Only 6% of this age group in the county has been fully vaccinated, while 9% has initiated the first dose. Officials hope to see that number rise very soon.
“We are moving the needle up with this particular age group,” Craig Brace, the Administrator and CEO of ACHD, said. “I would anticipate that we should see close to 20% here in the next two to three weeks, right before school starts.”
The first clinic was held Wednesday. Twenty of the 40 available appointment times were scheduled, according to Brace.
“I want to feel comfortable at school and not risk anything, like getting my grandma sick,” 13-year-old Brandon Ballard said.
Ballard received his first dose at Wednesday's clinic. Ballard said his grandma is battling cancer and even though he has a fear of needles, he has wanted this shot for a while.
“Don’t think about the shot, kind of just look away and you don’t feel it. It doesn’t hurt," he said.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has emergency use authorization from the FDA to be used on children as young as 12. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden indicated that the Pfizer vaccine may soon gain full FDA approval beyond emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.
“Here at the Audrain County Health Department, we feel like once the vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, receives the full blessing and approval from FDA, that there will be a number of individuals that will seek out getting vaccinated. We’re prepared for that bump,” Brace said.
The back to school clinics still to happen will be on Aug. 5, Aug. 11, and Aug. 12. The available time slots are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. each day.
Appointments are available and can be scheduled online through the Audrain County Health Department website or by calling 573-581-1332.