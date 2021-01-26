Correction: An early version of this story said there would be 25,000 Pfizer vaccines available. There will be 2,500.
MEXICO, MO - Audrain County is holding the first mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19 in mid-Missouri on Friday.
The Missouri National Guard, the County of Audrain, the Audrain County Health Department and the City of Mexico will be hosting the clinic at the Mexico Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Audrain County residents and surrounding area residents who are in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and Tier 2 are eligible for the vaccine. Those include residents who are 65+ years of age and high-risk adults.
There will be 2,500 Pfizer vaccines available and the clinic is on a first come, first serve basis. Residents can expect to be at the clinic for an extended period of time.
"I know that we're going to turn away folks and we apologize in advance," said Craig Brace, Administrator and CEO of the Audrain Health Department. "We just don't have the supply to be able to vaccinate the demand for the vaccine."
The doses will be given out by the Missouri National Guard. Afterwards, residents will be held for 15 minutes to look for any potential reactions.
If you're unable to make it on Friday or if the available amounts run out, Brace says there will be more mass vaccination clinics held in the region.
"The important thing to realize about this clinic, is that this is the first clinic that we plan to have that will be a mass vaccination clinic," Brace said. "There will be others for the Audrain county area and for the region.