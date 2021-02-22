MEXICO - The Audrain County Health Department has rescheduled its second dose vaccine event after it was canceled last Friday due to inclement weather.
The clinic will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. indoors at the Mexico Area Family YMCA.
“Our team identified that having a walk-thru clinic instead of a drive-thru one in February would be advantageous to everyone involved,” Audrain Health Dept. CEO Craig Brace said in a press release.
The clinic is limited to individuals who received their first dose at Mexico Memorial Airport or the Audrain County Health Department on Jan. 29, or at the Presser Arts Center on Feb. 2.
No preregistration is required for those receiving the second dose.
The department made a change to how those eligible for the second dose will arrive on Thursday.
Participants will arrive incrementally by last name. Those getting the second dose on Thursday should follow this schedule:
- 8 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with A
- 8:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with B
- 9 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with C
- 9:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with D
- 10 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with E through F
- 10:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with G
- 11 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with H through I
- 11:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with J through K
- 12 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with L through M
- 12:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with N through O
- 1 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with P through Q
- 1:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with R through S
- 2 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with T
- 2:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with U through V
- 3 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with W through Z
If there are multiple people in a vehicle with different last names, Brace says to choose one of the last names and show up at the time prescribed.
The health dept. is expected to release more details on traffic and parking next week. Updates will be posted on the Audrain County Health Department Facebook page and sent to media partners.