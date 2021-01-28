MEXICO, Mo. - Audrain County residents as well as those in surrounding areas in Phase 1B - Tiers 1 and 2 have the opportunity Friday in Audrain County to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The site will open at the Mexico Airport at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. with enough doses to vaccinate up to 2,500 people. There is no pre-registration required.
The Missouri National Guard is assisting in the effort.
“We’ll have a lot of boots on the ground out there,” Mexico's Chief of Public Safety Susan Rockett said.
Residents can drive up between those hours to get screened for the vaccine. Those aged 65 and older and/or with high risk medical conditions fall under the eligible tiers.
The vaccine will be given on a “first come, first serve” basis. The Mexico Department of Public Safety posted reminders on their Facebook page on Thursday to not show up early.
Just some last minute reminders concerning the Covid Vaccination event tomorrow (Friday) at the Mexico Memorial Airport....Posted by Mexico MO Department of Public Safety on Thursday, January 28, 2021
“I’ll pretty sure bet that we’ll use all [2,500] vaccines. We encourage people to wait until traffic direction is in place before they come by,” Rockett said. “Don’t put yourself in any harm. We don’t want anyone sleeping in their car to be here early. It’s way too cold for that.”
Those that receive the vaccine on Friday will be able to return to the Mexico Airport in three weeks (21 days) to receive their second vaccine. The county and Missouri National Guard will have the same set up, except the only ones allowed at the second clinic will be those who received the vaccine from the first clinic.