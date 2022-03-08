AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is shifting to weekly COVID-19 transmission rate reports. Starting Friday, ACHD will rely on the CDC for that information in the county.
“The move by the CDC was made after it became apparent the public’s immunity to COVID-19 is at the stage where the risk of suffering severe outcomes from the disease are less and less,” ACHD administrator and CEO Craig Brace said. “We’ve seen a growth in the amount of booster shots available in the county and, in the unvaccinated, we’ve seen high rates of infection-induced protection.”
The health department also cites the availability of health care tools and knowledge about the virus as a reason for the shift.
“Our breadth of tools available now allows us the ability to much better identify and follow an outbreak of the disease in different settings,” Brace said. “We now have broad access to vaccines, testing and therapeutics that we didn’t have a year ago even that we can use to help stem the tide of large outbreaks like we saw in the past.”
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Audrain County was back in May of 2020. Since then, the ACHD has used seven-day average positivity rates and seven-day average cases per 100,000 per day to track the virus in Audrain County.
Moving forward, the ACHD’s weekly report will show the community level in Audrain County. The community level will have three parts to it: low, moderate and high.
Low level means community members need to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Medium level means if someone is at high risk of severe illness, the ACHD advises him/her to have a conversation with his/her healthcare provider about whether he/she need to wear a mask and take other precautions while also keeping up to date with vaccines and getting tested if you develop symptoms. A high level means wear a mask indoors, stay up-to-date with vaccines, get tested if symptomatic and take additional precautions if you are high risk.
“We’re still going to promote vaccinations and boosters. COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, just like the flu isn’t. It’s becoming something we’re going to have to learn to live with on a day-to-day basis.”
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services and the Cole County Health Department will continue with daily updates on their websites.
A spokesperson for the Cole County Health Department said they’re waiting to hear from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) before making any changes.