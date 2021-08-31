BOONE COUNTY - Boone County saw its highest number of COVID deaths during the month of August since the winter.
In an email, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said August was the fourth highest month for COVID deaths since the pandemic started.
- December 2020 - 42 deaths
- November 2020 - 24 deaths
- January 2021 - 19 deaths
- August 2021 - 13 deaths
However, this does not mean the total number of deaths has reached a new high because these numbers differ from the deaths reported in a month.
KOMU 8 has been tracking the total number of COVID-19 deaths over the past 18 months. The data comes from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
August 2021 had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic started, reporting 21 deaths.
The last time the reported deaths in one month was this high was in December 2020, with 19 deaths reported.
The August 2021 data show a significant increase from the past two months. In July 2021, there were two deaths reported by the health department. In June 2021, there was one death reported.
However, Humm says the more accurate number comes from the total number of deaths itself.
"This is the largest death rate we've seen in the past couple of months, but certainly not as large as the numbers we saw in December of 2020 and January of 2021," Humm said.