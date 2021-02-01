COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is warning against posting your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.
The vaccine cards have personal information including your name, birth date and the location you received your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren't high, anyone can see or use this information.
Sharing your vaccine card can also help scammers create and sell fake versions.
BBB says instead of posting your vaccine card you can share your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.