Biden administration to boost at-home rapid testing with $1 billion investment

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois and portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&