WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the Presidential Inaugural Committee will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19. The memorial will begin Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The memorial comes as the nation surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
The Washington D.C. memorial will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee offered tips to get involved with the memorial:
- Light a candle in your window and join fellow Americans for this national moment of remembrance.
- Light up city buildings at 4:30 p.m. in a light amber color.
- Ring a bell at 4:30 p.m. during the national ceremony to join us in a collective moment of remembrance.