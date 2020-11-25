COLUMBIA - This year’s holiday shopping may not be normal. Retail stores have enforced guidelines for shoppers to follow since businesses reopened early in the summer.
These guidelines include social distancing, wearing a mask and having a set capacity, but with Black Friday, those guidelines might be hard to follow for some people.
Bath and Body Works employee Raynesha Green recommends not risking your family’s health for materialistic things, and she encourages shopping online.
“A lot of the better deals are online right now,” Green said. “As far as my store, most of the stuff we have in store is the same as online shopping.”
If you are planning on shopping in-person, Vice President of The Missouri Public Health Association Lynelle Phillips said to make sure the store you’re going into is following guidelines.
“If you walk up to a store and everybody’s 6 feet apart, and they are wearing a mask, and they’re doing what they’re supposed to, you can have a good time shopping there,” Phillips said. “If you walk up to a store and no one is wearing a mask and everybody is crammed in there, walk away.”
You can visit the Columbia Mall website to read more on their safety measures.
The Columbia Mall will not be open Thanksgiving night. The mall will be open for shoppers Friday morning at 7 a.m.