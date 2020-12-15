WARDSVILLE-- Substitute teachers for the Blair Oaks School District will receive a pay increase after the district’s Board of Education voted to approve the decision last Tuesday.
The Blair Oaks School District will now pay substitute teachers $85 per day instead of its previous rate of $80 per day.
The increase was approved in an effort to combat substitute teacher shortages the district has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district also hopes the approval shows how thankful it is for its substitute teachers.
“We want to show our appreciation for their loyalty to their service to our students, our teachers and staff as well as our district and we know it’s not a lot, but we just wanted to say thank you,” Blair Oaks School District Superintendent James Jones said. “We appreciate the service and the learning experiences they provide for us in the absence of our regular staff.”
A substitute teacher within the district feels that the increase is a token of appreciation.
“They appreciate us and I'm not just doing it for my pleasure,” Janice Meldrum said. “I'm helping them in a way, and I like that.”
Columbia Public Schools also pays substitute teachers $85 per day. However, the Blair Oaks School District likely made itself more competitive by offering substitute teachers more money.
“If somebody wants to stay in their local community, and they're not interested in driving the 20 or 30 minutes just for five more dollars, they're going to stay in their local community,” Missouri State Teachers Association Director of Communications Todd Fuller said. “So even that $5 difference adds a level of competitiveness to the salary for a substitute teacher in a smaller school district.”
New Blair Oaks substitute teachers will receive $80 per day, and after 10 days of teaching, they will begin receiving $85 per day.