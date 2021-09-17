ST. LOUIS − Beginning Friday, Oct. 15, those attending events at the Enterprise Center or the Stifel Theatre must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, including those attending St. Louis Blues games.
In a Friday news release, the Blues announced the policy for fans ages 12 and older.
"The measure is intended to protect the health and wellness of fans, guests, sponsors, staff, players, officials, media and all who will come to Enterprise Center for Blues games," the release said.
Employees of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, event staff, sponsors, news media and all others will required to follow the policy as well.
The negative test must be taken within 72 hours prior to the event and must include the ticketholder's name and date of the test.
According to the release, the Blues are the 16th team in the NHL to introduce a vaccination/negative test policy.
"We all want the same thing - Blues hockey as it was meant to be," Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of business operations of the Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, said. "We want everyone getting back together as one, with players and fans alike feeding off the energy as we remember it not that long ago."
More information about the policy can be found here.