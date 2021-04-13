CAMDENTON - The Camdenton R-III School District will no longer have COVID-19 protocols within the school. This decision follows Monday’s school board meeting, where members voted 4-3 to end the protocols.
Two of the four members that voted in favor of the decision, Gail Griswold and Brian Butts, were sworn in at Monday's board meeting after being elected to the school board just last week.
Much of Griswold and Butt’s campaigns ran upon getting schools back to normal.
Eric Walters, another school board member, feels the board rushed into this decision.
Walters voted to table the decision and said he felt that faculty and parents should have been surveyed before making any decisions on COVID-19 protocols within the school.
“As a board of education member, it is my responsibility to represent all stakeholders. That includes our community, our students, our teachers and our staff,” he said. “My motion was made to delay any decision until after we sought data on the opinions of all stakeholders, health department and school health experts.”
Walters said the board received a number of emails from teachers and faculty, as well as the Missouri State Teachers Association, asking for the board to survey the staff before making any decisions.
The last time the district surveyed the teachers about COVID-19 protocols was at the beginning of the school year. Walters says 78% of teachers were in favor of wearing masks at that time.
“We wanted to table it so we could get more information,” Walters said. “Especially, you know, get the opinion of the health department and get the opinion of, you know, the teachers.”
Walters thinks it could be a good idea to scale back on certain COVID-19 protocols within the district, but not all of them at this time.
Among those in favor of taking away COVID-19 protocols was Troy Risner, Board Vice President. He said although the teachers and their comfortability is very important to him but was ready to reevaluate the issue.
“Teachers are very important to me and their safety and their comfortability. I hear from just as many teachers who want it [COVID-19 protocols] to go away as teachers who want it to stay,” Risner said. “I want to rethink any and all current guidelines, recommendations, and restrictions including masks on the move or any mask requirements, contact tracing, quarantining asymptomatic students and staff and make masks optional districtwide.”
Despite the decision made on Monday, Walters said parents still have free range to make their own decisions for their children.
“They can pull their children and have them go virtual to this point, or they can still continue to wear masks. I sent my child to school this morning with a mask on because I’m still concerned for my child’s health and for, you know, anything that he might bring home,” Walters said.