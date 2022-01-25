BOONE COUNTY — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has not updated its COVID-19 Hub information since Thursday.
The health department said it's seeing the county's highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic. PHHS said Tuesday afternoon that it plans on sharing a comprehensive guide on its new reporting system for cases on Wednesday. But in the meantime, there still has yet to be any update on COVID-19 data.
Kim Vesecky, the owner of Jazzercise in Columbia, said the COVID-19 numbers on the dashboard are crucial to her business.
"We've incorporated live streaming into our daily class schedule," Vesecky said. "As life gets more normal, we limit our livestreamed classes. But now that the COVID numbers with the new variant have skyrocketed, we made a last-minute decision to livestream all of classes."
Jeanne Taylor, the owner Woods Institute of Learning & Literacy, said without the numbers, she's assuming the worst.
"We are wearing masks. I'm not meeting personally with my students. We are doing Zoom," Taylor said. "I'm following CDC guidelines because that's as good as I can get."
Taylor said the lack of the numbers hasn't made business too hard because of the widespread availability of online platforms to connect with her students. But, she said not having the in-person interaction is the hardest part.
"Being able to meet at a location, face-to-face, there's just something that's missing when you're doing something online," Taylor said. "I work with a lot of English-language workers so communication, being able to see my face and the material is sometimes key."
The department usually tweets the number of cases added that day, active cases, new COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations. Updates usually come Monday through Friday, before 5 p.m.
PHHS said it will change how it reports information to a way that is feasible for staff while still providing data to the public.
The Columbia/Boone County COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.